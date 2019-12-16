Two Attards not enough

Paddric (left) and Mackenzie (right) Attard Paddric (left) and Mackenzie (right) Attard

By Michael Murphy

The Bulldogs pulled off a thrilling win against the Robins at the Alma Oval on Saturday, despite a powerful batting display by the Attard brothers.

West won the toss and elected to bat, opening with Max Everuss and Harry Clout.

The Bulldogs were a bit untidy in the field early; a few wayward deliveries hit the boundary and released a bit of pressure off the batsmen as the sundries mounted.

