Cool-hand Lukes ready to relax

Cheers to over 40 years, Black Lion Inn’s Leonie and Geoff Luke. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Cheers to over 40 years, Black Lion Inn’s Leonie and Geoff Luke. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Black Lion Inn is on the market as owners Geoff and Leonie Luke are ready to take a step back.

At the start of last year, Geoff Luke celebrated 40 years at the pub becoming the longest-serving publican in the city. Leonie has been at the Black for 25 years.

And although they have made the decision to retire, it is business as usual, with the pair still running the pub and drive-thru, until a sale is made.

Please log in to read the whole article.