Christmas cheer

Kaiden and Sophie Weathersbee got into the Christmas spirit last night at the Carols by Candlelight in Sturt Park, an event which saw a large turnout of locals come out to see some fantastic festive performances. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Kaiden and Sophie Weathersbee got into the Christmas spirit last night at the Carols by Candlelight in Sturt Park, an event which saw a large turnout of locals come out to see some fantastic festive performances. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Carols by Candlelight had its 40th anniversary last night with a great turnout of locals coming out to Sturt Park to enjoy a wonderfully festive afternoon and night.

Hosted by Dr. Sarah Wenham, the performances kicked-off at 6:30pm with the BIU band treating the crowd to some lovely Christmas tunes before individuals and groups such as Abby Johns, Allan Pearce and the Doll Chayz came out to perform all the classic Christmas carols.

Organiser Ron Hellyer said there was a great turnout for this year’s event, with the crowd spilling out far and wide across Sturt Park.

Please log in to read the whole article.