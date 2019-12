Heat in the Hill

Alli Nevill (left) and Kirsty Rockwell in the cool indoors of the Silver City Cafe yesterday enjoying an ice cream to beat the heat. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Alli Nevill (left) and Kirsty Rockwell in the cool indoors of the Silver City Cafe yesterday enjoying an ice cream to beat the heat. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Temperatures are set to soar over the week and locals are being reminded to keep an eye out for their elderly neighbours.

Today a top temperature of 40 degrees is predicted followed by 43 tomorrow and 44 on Thursday.

NSW Health are advising people to remember the four key messages to keep you and others healthy in the heat; drink plenty of water, keep cool, take care of others and have a plan.

