Plenty of time to build up a thirst

The Barrier Liquor Accord (back, from left) Di Flack, Michael Boland, Acting Inspector Dave Gallagher and Geoff Luke with (front) Peter Price, Karren Howe and Dean Trengove after their meeting yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Barrier Liquor Accord (back, from left) Di Flack, Michael Boland, Acting Inspector Dave Gallagher and Geoff Luke with (front) Peter Price, Karren Howe and Dean Trengove after their meeting yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A young man has been locked out of all licensed premises for two years under the first multi-venue ban ever issued in Broken Hill.

The Barrier Liquor Accord (BLA) announced yesterday that he would not be allowed anywhere that drink was sold, and that included not only pubs and clubs, but restaurants that served alcohol, racing events and even bottleshops.

The Accord and the Australian Hotels Association’s local branch said they had been having problems with fake IDs and underage people trying to sneak into pubs and clubs.

Please log in to read the whole article.