Hack delivers for Outbacks

By Peter Argent

At Woodville Oval on Sunday, the SA Outbacks had a final hit out of the 2020 Australian Country Cricket Championships in Toowoomba in early January.

The squad played the Woodville District Cricket Club in the pair of Twenty20 encounters in perfect conditions at Oval Avenue.

In the first game, the Outbacks batted first and made a highly competitive total of seven for 153.

