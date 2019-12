Fish need to be protected

One of six aerators in the Darling River around Menindee. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb One of six aerators in the Darling River around Menindee. PICTURE: Graeme McCrabb

By Callum Marshall

With the temperatures shooting up, little water, and blue-green algae infestations, a Menindee local has reminded everyone to not fish in the aerated spots around the township where native fish are trying to survive.

Several groups had been seen fishing near the zones recently and Graeme McCrabb said the aerators were crucial to maintaining the Murray Cod and Silver Perch.

Mr McCrabb said it was just common sense to leave the relocated fish alone, particularly since several volunteers were going out of their way to help move the fish.

