Tanvi’s top tier results

Tanvi Singh received three Band 6 results and an ATAR of 99.1. PICTURE: Supplied Tanvi Singh received three Band 6 results and an ATAR of 99.1. PICTURE: Supplied

Willyama High School student Tanvi Singh has received the highest ATAR results with a mark of 99.1 and three band 6 scores.

Higher School Certificate results came out at the start of the week and Tanvi said she was very happy with her performance.

Tanvi now lives in Mildura with her family but completed her studies here and was awarded Dux of Willyama High School.

Please log in to read the whole article.