Fit Together graduates

Eight students graduated yesterday from the PCYC’s ‘Fit Together’ program. PICTURE: Myles Burt Eight students graduated yesterday from the PCYC’s ‘Fit Together’ program. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill PCYC has celebrated eight of their graduates who completed the 10- week ‘Fit Together’ program this year.

The program aims to help prevent and reduce reoffending, as well as encourage good relationships between police and the Aboriginal community.

Aimed at youth aged between 10 and 17 years, it looks to instil confidence, increase self-esteem and help the youngsters reach their full potential.

Please log in to read the whole article.