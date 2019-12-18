Locals providing vehicles

Chief Geologist Ruiqi Zheng, drillers Pinky Brown and Sam McHugh check out the first car in their new mining fleet with Lodestone director Robert Williamson and Far West Auto Dealer principal Mark Grundy. PICTURE: Myles Burt Chief Geologist Ruiqi Zheng, drillers Pinky Brown and Sam McHugh check out the first car in their new mining fleet with Lodestone director Robert Williamson and Far West Auto Dealer principal Mark Grundy. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Lodestone Equities will be rolling out in locally-bought vehicles as they move into the second stage of their Olary Magnetite Iron Ore Project.

The company’s director, Robert Williamson, said Far West Auto will be supplying their new fleet of Ford Ranger utilities.

One had been bought already and Mr Williamson said many more will follow as they looked to undertake larger feasibilities studies in the Olary Flats region next year.

Please log in to read the whole article.