Clinician fires back

By Callum Marshall

A former clinician at Broken Hill Hospital has shot back at remarks made by Far West Local Health District (FWLHD) Chairman Andrew Refshauge about a review of the hospital and the death of a local teenager which helped initiate it.

Paediatrician Dr. Kerrie MacDonald was one of six former clinicians at Broken Hill Base Hospital that revealed failures in assessment, proper medical testing and quick hospital transfer from Broken Hill which contributed to the death of the 18-year-old in 2017.

Mr Refshauge said after last week’s FWLHD Annual Public Meeting that changes had been discussed to make sure such cases didn’t happen again.

