Letcher’s cricket journey continues

Katie Letcher lets out a big appeal while playing for Murray Districts Barrier Side. PICTURE: Peter Argent Katie Letcher lets out a big appeal while playing for Murray Districts Barrier Side. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Having just returned from a week of cricket at the 2019 SACA Under 16s Country Cup, Katie Letcher played for the North Broken Hill Cricket Club A grade in the communities Twenty20 competition last Saturday.

Still just 15, Letcher displayed real talent with her glove work in Adelaide and is keen to progress as far as she can in the game.

“I just want to play as much as I can and will put my hand up for any other competition,” Letcher told the Barrier Daily Truth.

