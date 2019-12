New officers on the beat

Probationary Constables (left) Zoe Ferris and Jessica Seary with Superintendent Paul Smith during their second day with the Barrier PD. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Probationary Constables (left) Zoe Ferris and Jessica Seary with Superintendent Paul Smith during their second day with the Barrier PD. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Zoe Ferris and Jessica Seary are two of the newest recruits to the local Barrier District police force.

The probationary constables are part of the 27 new police officers that recently graduated and are being used as a boost for the region.

Class 339 graduated from the Police Academy in Goulburn and features 275 new probationary constables, 182 men and 93 women.

