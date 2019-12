Well-fed Deggy now on a diet

Deggy the Donkey is on diet with the help of Silverton Hotel owner Patsy Price.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

One of Silverton’s donkeys has fallen ill because visitors are feeding him too much food.

One of the two last remaining donkeys in Silverton, Deggy the Donkey, has been diagnosed with Laminitis due to over eating high levels of sugar (soluble carbohydrates) in certain foods.

It has caused inflammation of the donkey’s foot, causing extreme pain.

