Traffic flowing back over bridge

Repair work to Bunnerungee Bridge.

Bunnerungee Bridge on the Silver City Highway over the Great Darling Anabranch has been re-opened to traffic.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said Transport for NSW had acted swiftly to keep traffic moving along the Silver City while a team worked to return the bridge, 65 kilometres north of Wentworth, to full operating capacity.

“The Silver City is a key north-south route and critical to maintaining connectivity in the west of the state so when this bridge was closed in October due to safety reasons we took immediate action,” Mr Toole said in a statement.

