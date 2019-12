Eye machine upgrade

Ophthalmology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Alison Garrick and Ophthalmologist Dr Ashish Agar demonstrate the new Zeiss Cirrus HD-OCT machine with patient Trevor Manly. PICTURE: Supplied Ophthalmology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Alison Garrick and Ophthalmologist Dr Ashish Agar demonstrate the new Zeiss Cirrus HD-OCT machine with patient Trevor Manly. PICTURE: Supplied

An upgraded non-invasive diagnostic eye machine at the Broken Hill Health Service will ensure the highest level of eye care continues to be delivered here.

The health service has purchased a new Zeiss Cirrus HD Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine at a cost of $103,990.

It is used in the Specialists Department for the management of many of the most significant eye diseases in local patients.

