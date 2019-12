Goodboy Cowboy ropes in money

By Myles Burt

Horse owner Darren Pollard is a very happy man as his finest horse ‘Goodboy Cowboy’ excels at Tabcorp Park, Melton.

Goodboy Cowboy is a six-year-old, standard breed (pacer) bay gelding and has been in good form after winning two of its last three races.

This racing season Goodboy Cowboy has had 14 starts with 4 wins and 0 places, already amassing a nice $51,200 for Pollard.

