Smoke descends on Hill

A change of wind direction can be seen blowing bushfire smoke from the NSW east coast inland at 5.20pm on December 18. PICTURE: Zoom Earth

By Myles Burt

Bushfire smoke from the east coast blew into Broken Hill yesterday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, smoke from bushfires on the NSW east coast has spread throughout NSW, including Broken Hill, over 950kms away from where fires are burning in National Parks on the outskirts of Sydney.

“I can confirm it’s highly likely that you would’ve seen smoke this morning from the fires right on the east coast there,” a BOM spokesperson said.

