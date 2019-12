Pickers battle scorching heat

Pippa Howse assembles packing boxes for her parents, Steve and Emma, on their block in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied Pippa Howse assembles packing boxes for her parents, Steve and Emma, on their block in Menindee yesterday. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

At his block on the river at Menindee yesterday, Steve Howse, his family and hired helpers were picking what they hope will not be the last of his crop of the famous Menindee Seedless grapes.

They started at 6am and knocked off about 11 before it got any hotter, said Mr Howse.

“You can’t even lean on the steel trolleys, it’s that hot,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.