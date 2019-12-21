Hot car time bomb

Late last month tributes were laid for two little girls at a house in Brisbane who died in a hot car parked outside their home. Their mother was the first person to be charged under Queensland’s new definition of murder. Late last month tributes were laid for two little girls at a house in Brisbane who died in a hot car parked outside their home. Their mother was the first person to be charged under Queensland’s new definition of murder.

By Callum Marshall

With temperatures soaring, the reminder to keep kids heat-safe has never been more important with the local police and KidSafe NSW reminding locals to never lock young ones in the car.

The reminder comes after the BDT was told about a toddler being left alone in a car in the Coles parking lot last weekend, when the outside temperature was in the low 30s, with the father eventually returning to the car before the situation got worse.

Discussing the broader issue yesterday, Barrier Police Inspector Yvette Smith said individuals who left children, pets or others in cars during particularly hot days should think again.

