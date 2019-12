Brightest hour

Christmas cheer ... women from around the district are all smiles after receiving a touching gift from the "the ladies of Broken Hill". PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

A Christmas star in the shape of woman shone brightly over Packsaddle Roadhouse on Friday night.

After being inspired by the stories of “hardworking drought mums”, Broken Hillite Kacee Milnes decided to do a little something to make the wonderful women in our district feel special.

Last week - “at very short notice, mind you” - Kacee called out to her beloved South women’s footy team, and a few other friends and family, to help make up care packages.

