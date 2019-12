Council’s year in review

Boss Constructions removes a welcome sign on land near Adelaide Road after City Council declared the city did not own it. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Boss Constructions removes a welcome sign on land near Adelaide Road after City Council declared the city did not own it. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Emily McInerney

The sign saga has been such a big issue for the past few months, I had almost forgotten about the other big issues City Council faced in 2019.

While the entry and exit signs has been a big one for Council, the potential to move the Visitor Information Centre and the community hub were big, too.

In February, City Council began to investigate the potential of initiating class action against the NSW State Government over the mismanagement of the Darling River.

Please log in to read the whole article.