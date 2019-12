Cassie’s up there on Christmas Day

By Emily Ferguson

Royal Flying Doctor Service Flight Nurse, Cassie Badger will be working on the most magical day of the year, but for her it’s just another day on the job.

Cassie is originally from Sydney but has been working at the Broken Hill RFDS for 18 months as a flight nurse, and this year will be her second year working on Christmas Day.

This year Cassie will be manning the phone and the air on the day shift while her colleague Tim Benger will cover the night shift.

