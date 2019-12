Cool plants for hot weather

Barkley Hill Plants Centre owner Tayla Cuffe with some lavender and ornamental pears which are drought resistant and a fantastic edition to any local garden. PICTURE: Myles Burt Barkley Hill Plants Centre owner Tayla Cuffe with some lavender and ornamental pears which are drought resistant and a fantastic edition to any local garden. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Barkley Hill Plants Centre’s owner, Tayla Cuffe, shares her tips on keeping plants cool as temperatures rise.

Ms Cuffe said Broken Hill residents should heed six simple steps when caring for their garden plants this summer:

Keep plants in the shade, water more frequently, mulch well, do not cut or prune dead leaves as they provide more shade, remove weeds because they suck up water, and water at the roots as watering the leaves can cause evaporative damage to the plant.

