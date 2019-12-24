Menindee’s scorchers taking their toll

Ross Berry, Essential Water Broken Hill’s Head of Water Operations. PICTURE: Craig Brealey Ross Berry, Essential Water Broken Hill’s Head of Water Operations. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

Water use in Menindee has almost doubled in this heatwave and the local supplier is asking people to cut back wherever they can.

In the six days from Monday to Saturday last week, Menindee’s daily maxima were 38 degrees, 39.9, 43, 45, 47 and 37.

It has been suggested that the use of evaporative air conditioners could have contributed much to the recent spike in water use, and that perhaps the State Government could subsidise their replacement with refrigerated split systems.

Please log in to read the whole article.