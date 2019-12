Stay safe and hydrated

Broken Hill paramedics Rebecca Grogan, Kadee Millar, Linda Eckhart and Amelia Davies say enjoy Christmas and keep cool. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill paramedics Rebecca Grogan, Kadee Millar, Linda Eckhart and Amelia Davies say enjoy Christmas and keep cool. PICTURE: Myles Burt

NSW Ambulance has warned that high temperatures could cause serious health problems because it is harder to cope or cool down.

High temperatures can make existing illnesses worse and may even trigger a heart attack, it says.

People who are more vulnerable to hot weather are infants, young children, people aged 75-plus, those on medication or working in hot conditions.

