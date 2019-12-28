Featured Stories
Hot streak to end year
Broken Hill has seen some intense heat over this past week of festivities.
The week leading up to Christmas saw mid-forties temperatures, so the past few days would appear cooler when looking at the numbers, but the heat was still felt in extremes by locals.
Monday December 23 saw a top of 38.8 degrees Celsius, Christmas Eve was 38.0 degrees for Santa to make his way to the Hill, Christmas Day reached 37.7 degrees and Boxing Day was 38.5 degrees before yesterday reached a top of 41 degrees, all according to Weatherzone.
Water mystery solved
Tibooburra residents had to resort to “minimal” water use last week after it appeared they were losing an unusually high volume of water.
Introducing Georgia
Kirk (left) and Abby Fenton (right) with Georgia (1), and Abby’s younger siblings Nate (9) and Grace (9) McInerney. The Fentons travelled from a property near Tamworth to spend Christmas with Abby’s family, and introduce Georgia to the extended family.
Time of Hope
The number of people celebrating Christmas in a church this year rose in the Silver City, and some church leaders believe they were seeking hope after a tough year for many.