Featured Stories

Water mystery solved

Tibooburra residents had to resort to “minimal” water use last week after it appeared they were losing an unusually high volume of water.

Introducing Georgia

Kirk (left) and Abby Fenton (right) with Georgia (1), and Abby’s younger siblings Nate (9) and Grace (9) McInerney. The Fentons travelled from a property near Tamworth to spend Christmas with Abby’s family, and introduce Georgia to the extended family.

Time of Hope

The number of people celebrating Christmas in a church this year rose in the Silver City, and some church leaders believe they were seeking hope after a tough year for many.

