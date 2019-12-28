Featured Stories

Broken Hill has seen some intense heat over this past week of festivities.

The week leading up to Christmas saw mid-forties temperatures, so the past few days would appear cooler when looking at the numbers, but the heat was still felt in extremes by locals.

Monday December 23 saw a top of 38.8 degrees Celsius, Christmas Eve was 38.0 degrees for Santa to make his way to the Hill, Christmas Day reached 37.7 degrees and Boxing Day was 38.5 degrees before yesterday reached a top of 41 degrees, all according to Weatherzone.