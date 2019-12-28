Water mystery solved

By Emily McInerney

Tibooburra residents had to resort to “minimal” water use last week after it appeared they were losing an unusually high volume of water.

Tibooburra Water’s Josh Botten said the issue has now been resolved, and everything was looking good for the town’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Mr Botten issued a warning to residents about ten days ago. He was initially unsure if a leak in the system has caused the disparity, or that the town was just using it.

