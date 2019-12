Party time

The inflatable obstacle course, the Eliminator, will be a feature at tonight’s New Year’s Eve Party in the Park. PICTURE: Supplied The inflatable obstacle course, the Eliminator, will be a feature at tonight’s New Year’s Eve Party in the Park. PICTURE: Supplied

Council’s big party in the party will be ramping up for the New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight.

This year’s event will feature a new inflatable obstacle course for kids, the Mega Xtreme 2, and a new attraction called The Eliminator.

The Eliminator challenges kids or adults to stand atop a small podium and dodge or jump large padded rotating arms at the centre of the inflatable arena.

