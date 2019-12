Clubs prepare for NYE celebrations

Broken Hill Musicians Club employee, Courtnee Ferguson is looking forward to the New Year and the club have a great night planned.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill Musicians Club employee, Courtnee Ferguson is looking forward to the New Year and the club have a great night planned.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

As we say goodbye to the year that was 2019, Broken Hillites with the rest of the world will prepare to kick off the 20’s.

A few of the local pubs and clubs are getting ready to host a night of entertainment to ring in the New Year.

The Broken Hill Musicians Club are hosting a New Year’s Eve party with live entertainment from Jatz Crackers from 8.30pm until 12.30pm.

