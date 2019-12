Locals step up against drought

By Emily McInerney

A young couple are taking the next 12 months to help drought affected farmers across Australia.

Ollie and Meg Clothier, are the Two Young Nomads and are dedicating their 2020 to Australia’s drought affected farmers.

“We are travelling anywhere in Australia to care take properties so our farmers can have a well-deserved break,” they said.

