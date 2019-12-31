Achievers pass on HSC advice

Lewis Jones received Broken Hill High School’s highest ATAR for 2019 at 91.25. Lewis Jones received Broken Hill High School’s highest ATAR for 2019 at 91.25.

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill High School’s Distinguished Achievers have passed on some advice for the coming Year 12 cohort.

The key is consistency, they both said.

Stewart Williams received a Band 6 in Music along with Band 5’s in Biology, Chemistry, Standard Maths, Society and Culture and Lewis Jones received a Band 6 in Mathematics and Band 5’s in Biology, Chemistry, English Advanced, Physics and an E3 in Mathematics Extension 1.

