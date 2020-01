Volunteers in fire fight

By Emily McInerney

Local Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service volunteers continue to help battle bushfires in NSW.

Rural Fire Service Inspector and District Manager Vaughn Elsworth said 20-plus volunteers from the Far West had been deployed since October across the state.

Currently, there is one person manning the RFS office in Cobar with crews set to return on Monday.

