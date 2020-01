Police hunt crash driver

The crashed vehicle found by police on the corner of Rakow and Nicholls streets. PICTURE: Myles Burt The crashed vehicle found by police on the corner of Rakow and Nicholls streets. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Police are still on the hunt for a dangerous driver who fled after crashing a stolen car on the corner of Rakow and Nicholls streets.

The white Hyundai sedan was reported stolen from a Cornish Street address on January 2, after it was stolen on New Year’s Day.

Police said the car was travelling at high speeds west on Rakow Street about 8.30am on Thursday before it crashed.

Please log in to read the whole article.