Fleeing the fires

Former local Emma Clynch Former local Emma Clynch

By Emily McInerney

A former local caught up in the south-eastern Australia bushfire crisis has fled to Sydney.

Emma Clynch, who is living near Bateman’s Bay on the coast near Sydney, told the BDT yesterday her town had no power and the surrounding areas were running low on food and supplies.

“We’re at Maloney’s Beach and luckily we’ve been spared through all of this so far,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.