Overwhelming support for bushfire victims

Nicky Picken, Juanita McInnes, Shani Spencer and Chelsea Ryan with some of the items already dropped off at the Old Willyama Motel in Iodide Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Nicky Picken, Juanita McInnes, Shani Spencer and Chelsea Ryan with some of the items already dropped off at the Old Willyama Motel in Iodide Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

The horrific toll of Australian bushfires has touched the hearts of people all around the world.

There is growing global and celebrity support for bushfire fundraising efforts - even reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is lending a hand, sharing social media links on how to donate money.

In Broken Hill, a group of women are rallying to help victims by providing a way for residents to donate goods.

Please log in to read the whole article.