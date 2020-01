It’s our shout

RRANA President Aaron Grieve and member of the rescue team, Zac Micallef with one of the water buckets and some of the park’s resident roos lounging in the shade in the background. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson RRANA President Aaron Grieve and member of the rescue team, Zac Micallef with one of the water buckets and some of the park’s resident roos lounging in the shade in the background. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

RRANA have put buckets of water out and about in a few local parks for the animals to drink from during the harsh drought conditions and hot days.

The group are calling for donations of water containers to be used to transport the water to the parks when the water buckets are cleaned and refilled.

RRANA has placed ten water buckets across town, four in the North Pool Park and six in the Duff Street Park as they are the most popular among wildlife.

