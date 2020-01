Broken Hill’s mini baby boom

Broken Hill’s first 2020 baby was born on Thursday January 2, Capri Lee Schultz entered the world at 2.53pm weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces and 48 centimetres in length. Capri is the sixth child of Tim and Kara-Lee Schultz. Her older siblings (from left) Tahlia, Rhys, Indee, Paige and (back) Calais, are very excited about the arrival of their youngest sister.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill’s first 2020 baby was born on Thursday January 2, Capri Lee Schultz entered the world at 2.53pm weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces and 48 centimetres in length. Capri is the sixth child of Tim and Kara-Lee Schultz. Her older siblings (from left) Tahlia, Rhys, Indee, Paige and (back) Calais, are very excited about the arrival of their youngest sister.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

As we enter the new decade it’s only natural to reminisce about the previous one, and that decade saw a lot of babies born locally.

Since 2010 a total of 2,189 babies have been born locally.

With 218 born in 2019, there was an extensive increase from 2018 which had only 179 births and 2017, with just 190 babies born.

