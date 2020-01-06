Outbacks winless after Twenty20 round

By Peter Argent

Across the five Twenty20 Games, North Broken Hill cricketer Tobias Hack has been restricted to just cameo appearances with the bat as the South Australian Outbacks have struggled, unable to grab their first victory of the tournament.

“Yes it has been a little frustrating not getting more time at the batting crease, but I’m here to play my role for the team,” Hack explained to the Barrier Daily Truth from Toowoomba.

“In the hustle and bustle of Twenty20 cricket the opportunities just haven’t afforded themselves yet.

