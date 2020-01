Old Royal Hotel sticking around

Old Royal owner Steve Sliwka.PICTURE: Callum Marshall Old Royal owner Steve Sliwka.PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Myles Burt

The Old Royal Hotel will stay open after owner Steve Sliwka back flipped on closing up the pub last month.

Mr Sliwka announced last year on the 9th of August that the Old Royal would shut at the end of 2019, due to medical issues and City Council rates.

After the closure, Mr Sliwka then planned to convert the Oxide Street pub from a commercial building into a private residence.

