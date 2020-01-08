Have you checked your kid’s phone?

By Myles Burt

Police have reminded parents across the Far West to check their children’s mobile applications.

Inspector Yvette Smith said checking up on your child’s app use was important, regardless of whether some parents feel by doing so that they’re being too restrictive or prying into their children’s lives.

“They’re still your children, you’re not the best friends for your kids, you need to make sure you’re parenting them, and that you do know what apps and things that they’ve got on their phones,” Inspector Smith said.

