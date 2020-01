Write on, Seniors

Cate Plink (left) gives her sister Cree Marshall, from White Cliffs, some writing tips. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Cate Plink (left) gives her sister Cree Marshall, from White Cliffs, some writing tips. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

As part of a short story competition for Senior Cardholders, a writing workshop will be held at the start of next month.

The Department of Communities and Justice together with the Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW Inc (FAW NSW) run free short story competitions for Senior Cardholders.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘resilience’ and the word limit is 1,000 words.

Please log in to read the whole article.