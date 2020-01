Woolies raising money for fire victims

(From left) Elle Morris, Nickala Salisbury, Katrina Burgess and Ruth Powell with the donation bin at the front of Woolworths. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Elle Morris, Nickala Salisbury, Katrina Burgess and Ruth Powell with the donation bin at the front of Woolworths. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

Woolworths staff are hosting fundraisers to help those impacted by the Australian bushfires, including a goods donation bin and a cake stall.

Funds raised from the cake stall will be donated to the Salvation Army’s S.T.A.N.D (Support Through Australian Natural Disasters) initiative.

“We just knew we had to do something,” said Woolworths’ Elle Morris.

