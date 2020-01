Jenny’s fab fake

Artist Jenny Cattonar with her copy of French artist Farncois-Auguste Biard’s 1839 piece ‘Fight with Polar Bears.’ PICTURE: Callum Marshall Artist Jenny Cattonar with her copy of French artist Farncois-Auguste Biard’s 1839 piece ‘Fight with Polar Bears.’ PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill artist Jenny Cattonar has taken out second prize in the ‘Fab Fakes’ art competition with a stunning copy of French painter Francois-Auguste Biard’s 1839 piece ‘Fight with Polar Bears’.

The competition, which was judged in November, took place in Wyong on the New South Wales Central coast and is run by the Tuggerah Lakes Art Society.

Jenny, who’s been painting for nearly 40 years, said her ‘Fab Fake’ of Biard’s piece was the fourth time she’d entered into the ‘Fab Fakes’ competition, which she won in 2009 and finished runner up in in 2017.

