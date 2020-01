Library cooler fails

Library Coordinator Tracy Fraser keeping cool in the right-hand section of the local library. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Library Coordinator Tracy Fraser keeping cool in the right-hand section of the local library. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The adult section of Broken Hill’s library was temporarily closed after an air conditioner failed yesterday.

Library Coordinator Tracy Fraser said staff moved computers and extra books over to the other side of the library, where the air cooler was working.

People are still encouraged to head down to the library if they want to keep cool and enjoy some time out of the house.

