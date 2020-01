HELPING HAND

South Post Office owner and manager, Randy Metheringham with some of the supplies that have been kindly donated by locals to support the animals injured by the bushfires. The South Post office is just one of many local businesses contributing to help those affected by the disaster currently sweeping the nation. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South Post Office owner and manager, Randy Metheringham with some of the supplies that have been kindly donated by locals to support the animals injured by the bushfires. The South Post office is just one of many local businesses contributing to help those affected by the disaster currently sweeping the nation. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hillites are doing what we do best and fundraising for those who need it most.

With the devastating bushfires still burning across Australia, locals are doing their part to raise funds and collect much-needed supplies.

The South Post Office is accepting cash and eftpos donations for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, and have been doing so since November.

Please log in to read the whole article.