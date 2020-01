Miners’ Memorial not a ‘sad mess’

The roll of honour at the Miners Memorial was dusty and the imitation roses losing their colour. PICTURES: Myles Burt The roll of honour at the Miners Memorial was dusty and the imitation roses losing their colour. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

An article has sparked outrage over the apparent neglect of the Miners’ Memorial, however those who’ve just been there say it’s fine.

The issue was raised after ABC presenter Peter Goers wrote a column ‘Silver City really is rolled gold’ in the Sunday Mail.

Having a lot of positive things to say about Broken Hill, Mr Goers finished the article on a solemn note, writing that the Miners’ Memorial was a “sad mess”.

