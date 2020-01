Broken Hill supplies for devastated koalas

A Kangaroo Island koala in care after the bushfires. PICTURE: Dana Mitchell A Kangaroo Island koala in care after the bushfires. PICTURE: Dana Mitchell

By Emily McInerney

A former Broken Hillite is helping to organise medical supplies for injured koalas on bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island.

Tayla Dwyer wanted to gather some items to help people who were setting up koala hospitals and triage centres in Kangaroo Island.

She contacted Maari Ma and a number of local pharmacies and within a few days was able to get enough for a collection to be taken over to Kangaroo Island.

