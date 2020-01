Police chief moves on

By Myles Burt

The Barrier Police District will be saying goodbye to their commander, Superintendent Paul Smith, as he transfers into a new police district.

Supt. Smith will become the new commander of the Murray River Police District on January 20, where he’ll be based in Albury.

Supt. Smith will be replaced by Superintendent Andrew Spliet, who is currently based in Wagga Wagga and is the Crime Manager of the Riverina Police District.

